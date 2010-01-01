JByrd Nurseries is a wholesale nursery in Newfield, NJ, carrying and sourcing trees, shrubs, grasses, perennials, ground cover, and plant material for landscape contractors. Our focus is on plant material that is not only available, but consistent and uniform—so they can be used effectively for hedge rows, layouts, and large-scale plantings.





We provide container-grown, balled-and-burlapped (B&B), and hand-dug stock, maintain strong availability, and source additional plants through a trusted regional grower network.





Need help locating specific plant material? Send your plant list, and we'll help source it.





As a wholesale nursery, we provide plant material for landscape projects and do not operate as a retail garden center.